Rinaia Anderson
Albany, GA
Rinaia S. Anderson
Miss Rinaia Scottlyn Anderson, 11 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, November 9, 2018, at 11:00AM at Greater Second Mount Olive Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street. Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Union Memorial Cemetery, 1100 South McKinley Street. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, November 8, 2019, from 11:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Miss Anderson's aunt, Cassandra Whitehead, 511 Hobson Street.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
