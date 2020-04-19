Rita Ellis Curles, 96, of Pelham died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home in Pelham.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born September 23, 1923 in Colquitt County, Mrs. Curles was the daughter of the late Ciscero Ellis and Amanda Matthews Ellis. She was married to the late Leon "Bouie" Curles. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Robin Morey, son-in-law, Ronald Morey, and five sisters and one brother. Mrs. Curles was a homemaker and a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Terry Curles (Linda) of Harmony Community; two daughters, Dannie Morey of Lester Community and Judy Watson of Harmony Community; one sister, Opal Harrison of Moultrie; two grandchildren, Adam Curles (Beth) and Tod Morey; three great grandchildren, Jade McKellar (Jason), Ron Morey (Ashley), and Raylee Curles; three great great grandchildren, Landon Morey, Summer Morey, and Saylor Morey.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of SWGA, 114-A Mimosa Drive, Thomasville, GA 31792, Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 608 Dogwood Drive, NE, Pelham, GA 31779, or Harmony Baptist Church, c/o Luther White, 1067 Ash Rd., Meigs, GA 31765.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
