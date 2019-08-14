Mr. Ritchie Buffi, 66, of Albany, passed away August 12, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel of Hall & Hall Funeral Home. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.
Born January 23, 1953, in Camp Lejeune, NC, Ritchie was the son of the late Bernard and Letitia Buffi. He retired from Proctor & Gamble in Albany. Ritchie was a major car enthusiast and loved to restore old cars and go to car shows. He was an active member of the Artisian City Car Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a father figure to many. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Valentino James, and his grandchild, Skylar Wooden.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Buffi; children, Charesse James, Sheresse Buffi (Timothy Wooden), Dominique Buffi (Norejai Jefferson), Ashley Noyes (Todd), Ronnie Buffi, William Jackson, and Steven Buffi; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Roger Buffi (Patsy).
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.