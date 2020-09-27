Ritta Martha Wanda Reinhardt Corbin, 85, of Camilla died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Ricky Pollock will officiate.
Born May 18, 1935 in Blekendorf, Germany, Mrs. Corbin was the daughter of the late Otto Reinhardt and Martha Kitzmann. She was married to the late Roscoe Franklin Corbin. Mrs. Corbin worked as store manager at the Delta Mini Mart in Camilla.
Survivors include three daughters, Heidi Parrish of Chesapeake, VA, Christina Pedroza (Benito) of Camilla, and Ann Shellhorn (Joseph) of Camilla; three sons, Robert Corbin of Moultrie, John Corbin (Angela) of Sherwood, AR, and Mike Corbin (Carol) of Jacksonville, FL; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Viewing hours will be from 1 - 5 p.m. Thursday, October 1 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
