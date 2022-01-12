Robb R. Williams, 86, of Sylvester, GA died January 12, 2022 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday, January 17, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Rev. Ken Chancellor officiating. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 PM until 2 PM.
A native of Lynn Grove, KY, Mr. Williams was born to the late J.W. and Oretha Williams. He retired from Pfizer where he worked in animal health as a regional salesman. Mr. Williams was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife, Jean Williams; two daughters: Michelle Sinquefield (Alan) and Juvanna Escher (Mark); a son, Greg Donley (Kelly); six grandchildren: Donnie Bowman (Jill), Stephanie Selman (Aaron), Cris Escher (Coli), Jennifer Deaton (Brandon), Nikki Sewell (Daniel) and Brandon Donley; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Jean Cook (Owen), and Sandy Leeper; and his caregivers: Kaleciakha Peterson, Precious Johnson, Felicia Hall, Moneja Stovall and Marquita Ethridge.
Those desiring, can make a memorial contribution to Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701.
