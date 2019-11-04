Mr. Robbie Ragan, 50, of Sylvester, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday November 4, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church interment will follow in the Quail Call Plantation Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce Gordon and the Rev. Jason Jones will officiate.
Mr. Ragan was born on February 22, 1969 in Columbus, GA to James Carlos and Sherry Kaye Sawyer Ragan. He had lived in Worth County since 1972. Robbie was a 1987 graduate of the Worth County High School, a member of the QDMA deer management program and a outdoor enthusiast. Robbie was the Overseer/ Manager of Quail Call Plantation since 1990 and was a MacGyver. He loved his family, especially spending time with Cody and his boys.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 24 years, Glenda Lane Ragan of Sylvester; son, Cody James Ragan of Sylvester; parents, James "Sambo" and Kaye Ragan of Carnegie; sisters, Sonya R. Jones (John) of Hawkinsville, GA, Kelly Jean Ragan of Carnegie and several nieces and nephews
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.