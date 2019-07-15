Robbie Weeks

Robbie Dell Weeks, 66, of Albany, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Deans will officiate.
Mrs. Weeks was born in Tifton, and lived most of her life in Albany. She received her Associate Degree from Albany Junior College, and was a Registered Nurse at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She also taught school at Westover High School. Mrs. Weeks was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Mrs. Weeks is survived by a daughter: Mariah Weeks Anderson (Craig), Leesburg; a granddaughter: Natalie Anderson, Leesburg; a brother: Duane Wilkes (Lynn), Leesburg; nephew: Shane Wilkes (Jessica), Leesburg; nieces: Kayla Peters (Ryan) and Mendy Slappey (Casey), all of Leesburg.
