Honoring the life and legacy of a man who gave and did everything from the HEART!
Mr. Robert A. Carter, 56, of Dougherty County, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A private memorial service, for the family and close friends, will be held in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Due to current health concerns and Covid-19 there will be no large gathering at the funeral home or family's residence. Any expression of sympathy or kindness may be made directly to the family.
Robert was born July 28, 1964, in Douglas, GA to the late James A. Carter, Sr. and Beatrice Corbitt Carter. He was a 1982 graduate of Dougherty High School and started his career through the City of Albany and Dougherty County at the young age of 19. Robert was the Chief of Code Enforcement for both the city and county. He began his career at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Department and later went to work for the Albany Police Department where he was currently employed and had worked for over 30 years. His knowledge of the city was immeasurable because his career spanned multiple departments including the Albany Municipal Court, Albany Treasurer's Office, and Marshall's Office. Robert gave his life and HEART to God, his family, and his community and worked until the very end. He was a proud father and grandfather, affectionately known as "Papa," and truly adored his family. His hobbies included fishing, cooking, grilling his famous BBQ ribs, and watching football. A beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, nephew, and son-in-law, he will be greatly missed by all. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lasonda "Trece" Carter; daughter, Asia Love Cook; son, Allen Mykel "Dude" Carter; grandson, Arlo Kori "Papa's boy" Luke; brothers, James Carter (Peggy), and David C. Carter; nieces and nephews, Jill Carter, Chad Carter, and Kevin Carter; Aunt Lola Harrell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Madeline Worth.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Carter family.
