Robert Andrews

Robert Elmore "Bob" Andrews, 83, of Albany, Ga. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Palmyra Nursing Home.
Bob was born February 7, 1937 in Macon, Georgia to the late Lloyd and Julia Elmore Andrews. He studied theology at Mercer University and was an accomplished piano and organ player. Bob was the retired owner of Mr. Real Estate and Bob Andrews Construction through which he sold and developed numerous properties throughout the Albany area. Fishing was one of his favorite hobbies, along with trips to Biloxi and Las Vegas. Bob was an Army Veteran and Baptist by faith.
Survivors include his five daughters, Adele Keener (Gene) of Gallant, AL., Deborah Stephenson (Rick) of Barnesville, GA., Robin Willis (Michael) of Athens, AL.,Tracy Brown of Blountsville, AL., and Stacy Whiddon (Joe) of Taylor, AL.; two sons, Barry Cook (Saundra) and Benjie Cook (Heidi), both of Albany; his grandchildren, Brian Keener (Tracy), Amanda Keener Umphrey (Shane), Melissa Cook Martin (Jason), Rebecca Brown, Michelle Brown (Roger Lee), Stephen Brown, Shane Brown, Kayla Brown, Phillip Willis (Susan), Adam Willis (Crystal), Zackary Brimberry, Hunter Brimberry, and Emma Laseter; six great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Cook Andrews, and four siblings.
Due to current restrictions, a family graveside service will be held at Salem Baptist Cemetery in Edison, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.