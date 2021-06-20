Robert "Bob" Parker, 70, of Albany, GA passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Episcopal Church. Father Nick Roosevelt will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy, FL.
Born in Quincy, FL, Bob grew up in Albany, GA , was a graduate of Albany High School and retired from J.C. Penney Company, Inc..
He was an award winning photographer and loved all aspects of photography, but especially enjoyed photographing landscapes, old barns and homesteads. He loved God, his family, friends, country and his decades old, white, Toyota Rav 4.
People who knew him could recognize his booming laugh minutes before they were close enough to see him.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Sandy Cohen, daughters, Chelsea Melinda Parker and Sarah Elizabeth Parker all of Albany, GA, brother, Glen Cherry (Kim), Lake City, FL, sister, Joyce Henderson, Lake City, FL and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Robert "Bob" Parker to, Saint Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Road., Albany, GA, 31721 or Albany Area Arts Council, 215 N. Jackson Street, Albany, GA, 31701.
