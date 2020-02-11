Robert (Bob) Lewis Sowell, 84, of Albany, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate. Mr. Sowell will be buried Wednesday afternoon at 3 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald, GA. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM.
Mr. Sowell was born on December 22, 1935 in Carrolton, GA to the late James N. (Jim) and Mamie Lott Sowell. He was a graduate of Fitzgerald High School and South Georgia College where he excelled in football and played under Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden. He cherished those years playing football at South Georgia College and was proud to be on Coach Bobby Bowden's first championship team. Mr. Sowell served in the U.S. Army and was a retired staff manager for National Life and Accident /American General Life Insurance Co. with over 30 years of service. Mr. Sowell is an active member of American Legion Post 30, and an inactive member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club. He was a former member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church for 45 years and a current member of First Baptist Church of Albany. He was an avid UGA Bulldog fan, and he never met a stranger. Family was very important to him, and he loved his wife Doris, his children, and his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
Mr. Sowell is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Day Sowell, Albany, GA; son: Robert Sowell, Jr. Leesburg, GA; daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Mike Johnson, Albany, GA; grandchildren: Patrick Johnson, Charleston, SC, Ivy Johnson, Atlanta, GA, Hope Johnson Parks (Kyle), Albany, GA, Grant Johnson, Albany, GA; brother and sister-in-law: Bill and Marjorie Sowell, Fitzgerald, GA; sister: Mamie Ruth Ellington, Fitzgerald, GA; sister-in-law: LaVerne Cain, Cocoa, FL and Margaret Sowell, Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Mr. Sowell was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Adamson, Fitzgerald and three brothers, James Sowell, Fitzgerald, Homer Sowell, Jacksonville, FL, and John Sowell, San Diego, CA.
