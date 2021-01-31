Mr. Robert (Bob) Wiley Russell, 73, of Albany, GA died Saturday January 30, 2021 at The Willson Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Russell was born and raised in Albany, GA. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Navy. He later held jobs in many cities as a Project Manager at Federal buildings throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul T. Russell and Lucille Skelton Russell.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Warren Russell; his twin brother, William Russell (Vicki) of Winterville, GA; his brother, Paul T. Russell Jr. (Sissy) of Kansas City, Missouri; his sister Janet Timmerman of Columbia, South Carolina. He is also survived by his Step-children Stephen Bacon Jr. of Albany, GA; Kimberly Bacon Chitty (Stephen) of St. Simons Island, GA; and Robert Lewis Bacon (Jennifer) of Albany, GA; and his eight step-grandchildren. Mr. Russell is also survived by a special Aunt, Martha Russell Hester of Albany, GA.
Those wishing to remember Bob are asked to contribute in his memory to The Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln, Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Russell by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
