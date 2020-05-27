Albany, GA
Robert P. Chappell, Jr.
Robert Patrick (Bobby) Chappell, Jr., 83, of Albany, GA died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing will be respected. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Raleigh, NC, Mr. Chappell had resided in Albany, GA most all of his adult life. He served in the Army from 1955 until 1957 and retired from Bob's Candy Company after forty five years of service. He was a member of Mercedes Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen Hughes Craver Chappell, Albany, GA, four sons, Jack L. Craver (Misha), Alexander City, AL, Charles L. (Buddy) Craver (Marie), Bogart, GA, Mike A, Craver (Joanne), Putney, GA, Rev. Douglas H. Craver (Kathy), Mansfield, GA, three daughters, Sandra Moody (Mike),Leesburg, GA, Robin Wingate (Lee), Arlington, GA, Patti Duncan (Rick), Albany, GA, thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The remains will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To send flowers to the family of Robert Chappell, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

May 28
Graveside Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.