Robert Charles Neal, 83, of Milton, FL, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Sodalis Assisted Living Facility. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Carrville Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Don Stephens officiating. Visitation will also be graveside beginning at 1:30 P.M. Mr. Neal is survived by his children Billy Neal, Bonnie (Jimmy) Long, and Clara (Al) Kai; his sister Terri (Nick) Sergi; his grandchildren Jessica (Aaron) Herring, Abbey (Blake) Lasseter, Tanner Neal, Breanna Saxon, and Nic Kai; his great grandchildren Corey, Lily, Vincent, Kinley, Mason, and Hadley; several nieces and nephews; and his fur babies Boots and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Neal, his wife Dorothy Neal, and his grandson Tony Long.
