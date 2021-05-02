Mr. Robert "Bob" C. Lambert, 88, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, at Andersonville National Cemetery with Pastor Tim Bass of First Baptist Church of Acree officiating.
Born November 7, 1932, in Millen, GA, Mr. Lambert was the son of the late Robert Thomas Lambert and Annie Messix Lambert. He retired from the United States Air Force as a crew chief supervisor and served in The Vietnam Era. He later retired from Carlton Company and was a member of First Baptist Church of Acree. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Roberta Burke Lambert; daughter, Teresa Ann Burnham and Ricky of Albany; son, Robert P. Lambert and Teri of Sylva, N.C.; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.