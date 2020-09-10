Mr. Robert Dewayne Smith, 57, of Dawson, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson. Rev. Bobby Paul will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. We respectfully ask all guests adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Born on July 18, 1963 in Moultrie, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Robert Smith and Dora Jane Rayburn. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and later went to work as a truck driver where he currently drove for Transport America. In his free time he loved shooting and riding his motorcycle. Robert's passion was traveling. He was always planning trips to the mountains, beach, or different festivals across the United States. A loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his spouse, Sandra Smith; children, Robert Dewayne Smith II of Perry, Nicholas Brown of Macon, Angie Burleson, Ashley Burleson, and CW Burleson; siblings, Cynthia DePerro (Joseph) of Albany, Tyron Smith of Albany, and Richard Smith (Donna) of Leesburg; and granddaughter, Rain Smith.
