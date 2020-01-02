Lee County, Ga
Robert G. Dunn, III
Robert "Bobby" George Dunn III, 79, of Lee County, GA died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery. Father Richard Nelson will officiate.
Robert graduated from Albany High School in 1959 and afterwards served in the US Army. He received his law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, TX and was admitted to the Texas Bar and Georgia Bar in 1972. Mr. Dunn had a very active legal career and was a brilliant trial attorney and prosecutor. He retired with the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia.
He loved history, fishing, corvettes and being around his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Sabra H. Dunn of Lee County, a son Robert G. Dunn IV, attorney, of Lauderdale-by-the Sea, FL, 3 sisters, Suzanne Rierson of Tallapoosa, GA, Beatrice Williams and her husband, Eddie, of Bainbridge, GA and Patricia Taylor and her husband, Lou, of Terrell County, numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert G Dunn, Jr., and Rosalie T. Dunn and a brother, Richard R. Dunn.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Hospice facility, a church or to a charity of your choice.
