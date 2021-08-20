Robert Duval Ellington, 91, of Albany, GA died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Willson Hospice House.

His memorial service will be at 3 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Josh Duckworth will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Porterfield begining at 2 PM.

