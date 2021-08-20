Robert Duval Ellington Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Duval Ellington, 91, of Albany, GA died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Willson Hospice House.His memorial service will be at 3 PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. The Rev. Josh Duckworth will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Porterfield begining at 2 PM. 