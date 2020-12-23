ROBERT E. FAUDREE

Robert E. (Bobby) Faudree, Sr., 92, of Cuthbert died at his residence on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Blakely City Cemetery with Mr. Steve Whatley officiating, Social distancing and face mask are requested.
Bobby was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 10, 1928 the son of the late William Clarence and Esta Foster Faudree. His family moved to Albany in 1936. Bobby graduated from Albany High School in 1947. He played football and was on the Track Team. He felt that Albany was a great town in which to "grow up". He loved Albany.
After spending one year in college, he joined the Marines. He served for four years and felt that experience changed him from a boy to a man. "Once a Marine, always a Marine".
Bobby graduated from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, GA. He worked on his master's degree in Nashville, TN at Peabody College. He graduated from The American Institute of Banking at Louisiana State University.
He returned to Albany and taught U. S. History at Albany High School for four years. While there he met the love of his life, Carolyn Dunning, from Blakely, GA. They married in 1958 and were married for 62 years. Their son Robert was born on his father's birthday.
Bobby's banking career began at the First State Bank in Albany. He was President of the Sertoma Club and was treasurer of the Easter Seal Center and a member of the Albany Chamber of Commerce. He served banks in Macon, Winder and Tifton. He was President of the Rotary Club in Winder and Tifton.
The bank that he enjoyed most was in Cuthbert, GA. He felt he had the greatest people who worked with him at Cuthbert First State Bank. He loved living in a small town.
Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cuthbert. He served as an usher for many years. He was President of the First State Bank, President of the Rotary Club, Chairman of the Hospital Authority, President of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Cuthbert Country Club and involved in many other activities.
He loved his church, his family, and his friends. He loved to dance, to play golf, to travel, to collect Civil War guns, to visit Civil War battle grounds. He loved John Wayne Movies, his cat Molly, the Georgia Bulldogs and eating breakfast with his friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, William Clarence and Esta Foster Faudree, his in-laws, Charles and Frances Dunning and his brother-in-law, George Eanes.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn, his son, Robert, a favorite cousin, Esta Carol Marrs, sisters-in-law, Marion Eanes and Charlene Williams, niece, Terri Mannis, nephews, Todd (Jenny) Williams and Tyler (Jennifer) Williams, great nieces, Ansley Mannis, Amelia Williams and MacKenzie Wiliams and great nephews, Reed Mannis and Reese Williams.
The family wants to thank Mildred Pinkins for helping them for thirty years and Linda Whitlock, from Phoebe Hospice for taking such good care of Bobby. Memorials may be made to Cuthbert Baptist Church at P. O. Box 274, Cuthbert, GA 39840 or to Phoebe Hospice at 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.