Surrounded by his wife, Sylvia "Sissie" Thomas Milton Roseen and family, Bob Roseen passed away peacefully in his sleep at home early Monday morning, January 24, 2022, four days after his 91st birthday.
Bob graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in Economics. He completed coursework for a Masters in Economics but did not complete his thesis before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1953-1956, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade.
Bob spent 30 years with IBM, initially in sales, then systems engineering management. He retired in 1988 to devote more time to golf, acting in the Albany (GA) Little Theatre, rose gardening and philanthropy. He was an avid football fan and a shareholder with the Green Bay Packers. Bob also loved to travel with his family, especially to beach homes in Treasure Cay, Abaco, Bahamas and Cape San Blas, Florida. Bob loved a corny joke and was a master storyteller. In recent years, he chronicled over 70 treasured memories, carefully typing, editing, and alphabetizing his "Keepers."
Bob was a member of Stonebridge County Club, Kiwanis Club, Albany Elks Lodge #713, and Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Katherine Cleveland McSween Roseen, his brother, James Roseen (Beverly), wife of 34 years, Eleanore "Ellie" Ruth Schwandt Roseen, stepsons, William Todd Milton and Virgil Winfred "Chip" Milton III and step daughter-in-law Jodie Maines Milton.
Survivors include his wife, Sissie, of 13 years, daughter, Kathryn Lee Roseen, son, William Edward Roseen (Lenora), stepson, James Thomas "Jay" Milton (Heidi), stepdaughter Melissa Anne Milton Brock (Brent Brock) and grandson, Robert Daniel Roseen (Sarah Kocher).
The Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 East Edgewater Drive, Albany, Georgia.
Bob requests that, in lieu of flowers, you honor his legacy with a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, Willson House Hospice of Albany, Georgia, or the Albany (GA) Rescue Mission.
