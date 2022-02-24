Robert Edward Roseen Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Edward Roseen passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. To read the full obituary, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Roseen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 