Robert Everette "Bobby" Brooks, 61, of Donalsonville, GA, passed away August 24, 2021.
A private graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mt. Enon Church Cemetery in Baconton with Rev. Steve Brooks officiating.
Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Alpha Pregnancy Center, PO Box 551, Bainbridge, GA 39818.
Robert Everette Brooks was born October 28, 1959 in Camp Lejuene, NC, the son of Marvin "Sonny" & Laura Broome Brooks. He graduated from Dougherty County High School and earned bachelor's degree in physical education from University of Georgia. Bobby served as the founding pastor of The Refuge and Youth Pastor at First Baptist Church in Leesburg. Currently he was serving as Associate Pastor and Youth Pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church.
Bobby loved Jesus and loved like Jesus. He cared for people because that was his nature. His family, especially his children, brought joy to his soul. (Bobby was so excited to welcome his first grandchild in November and already had his spoiled grandpa card in his wallet.) He enjoyed playing sports for years and then became the #1 spectator as time marched on. Like any good southern boy, Bobby loved the Georgia Bulldogs, 70s music and The Andy Griffith Show.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Catrina Hilderbrand Brooks; his children, Matthew Joel Brooks and Nathan Andrew Brooks, both of Smyrna, GA, and Sarah Elizabeth & Matthew Price of Leesburg, GA; his siblings, Steve & Suzy Brooks of Bainbridge and Phil Brooks of Albany, GA; and a host of extended family. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)
