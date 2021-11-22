...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM
EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures around 30 to 32 early Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and most of southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures can kills crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
MOULTRIE, GA.- Robert Ezekiel Baron, 82, of Moultrie, formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service was held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens with Mr. Tony Entrekin officiating. The family greeted friends after the service.
Born March 13, 1939, in Meigs, Georgia, he was the son of the late Thomas Baron and Meda Sellers Baron. Mr. Baron served as a Radio Operator in the United Stated Army and then opened an Upholstery business in Downtown Albany. He retired from Albany Fire Department and continued self-employment as a Paint Contractor and ended his career, only a few years ago with Sumner Paving. He enjoyed working and took pride in a job well done. Robert affectionately known as "Punk" by his parents and siblings. He occupied himself with as much fishing as possible when he was not working. His favorite fishing buddies where his brother Guerry and long-time friend Buddy Gilly. Robert loved the peace and tranquility of being on the water, at one with nature and of course, caught fish and tons of fishing tales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tony Baron, Oscar Baron, and Ray Baron.
Survivors include his; brother, Guerry Baron (Pam); sisters, Connie Sue Rhodes (Andy), Becky Rentz, Kathy Becton, Martha Ritchter (John); children, Terri Johnson (James), Phillip Baron (Kim), Joel Baron (Sharon); grandchildren, Justin Lee Taylor, Wesley Alan Taylor (Nuria), Bryan Baron (Aimee), Jackie Baron, Jessie Baron, Jenna Baron and Dylon Alligood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeboro Baptist Church, 214 2nd Ave, Bridgeboro, Georgia, 31705.
