Robert C. "Robin" Gates, 63, of Lee County, GA, died February 19, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Jesse Reed will officiate.
Robin was a native and lifelong resident of Lee County, GA born on December 3, 1956 to the late John Samuel Gates and Maxine Wroten Gates. He attended Lee County Public Schools, graduated from Deerfield School in 1975, and attended Georgia Southwestern College. Robin was a Master Mason and member of Chehaw Lodge #701 F&AM.
"Big" began his career as a youngster of 17 years old with his own string of shooting dogs. Later, he entered the all-age circuit. This would lead to a legacy of wins, having won the National Bird Dog championship 4 times, the Purina dog of the year 5 times, Purina handler of the year 5 times, and more than 100 championships.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Wood Gates of Lee County, GA, a son and his wife, Hunter and Amanda Gates of Thomasville, GA, two grandchildren, Branson Gates and Ryland Gates, a brother and his wife, John Rex and Diane Gates of Bolivar, TN, a sister and her husband, Sheila and John Wheaton of Lee County, GA and three nieces and their husband, Debbie and Britt Riles of Oakfield, GA, Sunday and Chris Laramore of Lee County, GA and Melody and Tom Shenker of Hurstboro, AL.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Robin to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children at memorials@stjude.org, the Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
