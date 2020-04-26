Robert Edward "Bobby" Lee Goodbread, 34, of Cuthbert passed away on April 21, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted and announced at a later time.
Bobby was born on February 1, 1986 in Columbus, GA the son of Donna Sinquefield Yelverton and Robert Goodbread. He was an over the road Truck Driver for URoll out of Chicago, IL, a High School graduate and a member of the Cuthbert First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Don Sinquefield and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Goodbread.
Survivors include his mother, Donna S. (Shane) Yelverton of Cuthbert, his father, Robert Goodbread, his maternal grandmother, Mildred "MiMi" Sinquefield of Cuthbert, 2 sisters, Melissa (Kerry) Dupree and Chesley (Herman) Ekkel both of Americus and 2 brothers, Ben (Amanda) Yelverton of Unadilla and Stephen Goodbread of Cuthbert.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
