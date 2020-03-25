Americus, GA
Robert Martin Gosa Sr
Robert Martin Gosa Sr., age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia. He was born March 12, 1946 in Americus, to the late Forrest and Margaret Gosa. Mr. Gosa served two tours in Vietnam. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer, who was proud to be an American. Mr. Gosa was a great father and grandfather, that you could always count on.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Smithville City Cemetery at 1:00 PM. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to be made to Disabled American Veterans 230 Airview Dr. Columbus, Ga 31903.
Survivors include his son, Martin Gosa of Sylvester; one daughter Tracey Smith of Leesburg; one brother, Fuzzy(Jackie) Gosa of Leesburg; one sister, Nita Howell of Smithville; one grandchild: Logan Gosa, and two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Emrie. You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfunerlachapel.com.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
229-924-9888
