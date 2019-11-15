Robert Duane Hayes, Jr., 32, of Newton died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Sanders and Rev. Joe Poitevint officiating.
Born January 16, 1987 in Mitchell County, Mr. Hayes was the son of Robert Duane Hayes, Sr. and Jody Barfield Musgrove. He worked in construction and was a member of Pinecliff Baptist Church.
Survivors include his father, Robert Duane Hayes, Sr. (Mary) of Newton; his mother, Jody Musgrove (Allen) of Newton; sister, Jessica Owen (Derick) of Newton; step-brother, Tony Thompson; step-sisters, Tracy Cook and Brandy Fetty; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Hayes of Camilla; maternal grandmother, Judy Barfield of Newton; a niece, Alexius "Lex Lex" Pennington and a nephew, Roy "Bug" Carr, Jr.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
