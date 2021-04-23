Robert Hollis Taylor, Jr., 48, of Albany, GA, died April 19, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Ryan Dunnagan will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Robert was born in Albany on November 13, 1972 to Robert and Linda Taylor. He grew up in Albany loving sports, playing Little League Baseball from Pee Wee at 8th Ave., Pony at 11th Ave. and golfing at the American Legion Golf Course, Turner Field, and was a member at River Pointe Golf Course and Country Club. Robert graduated from Albany High School in 1991, where he received the Gold Award in Latin and was nominated for the Governors Honor Program in Chemistry. He attended Darton College and graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in Finance.
Robert chose a career as a home remodeler and trim carpenter. In his career, he was also employed with The Louver Shop and his favorite job was at Abigail Plantation. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer. Robert loved his niece and nephews and spending time with them coloring, playing blocks, cars, other games, fun stuff and introducing them to fishing and hunting.
Robert truly loved helping others. A neighbor told his mother three weeks ago despite being very ill, Robert stopped by and gave his phone number and told him if he and his wife ever needed help of any kind to call him. He wanted to do all he could to help his neighbors. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hollis Taylor, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Perry Taylor and sister, Lisa Taylor Durden both of Albany, GA, nephews, Hudson G. Durden of Valdosta, GA, Landon T. Durden, Cameron W. Durden, Brannon D. Durden, Weston L. Durden, and a niece Ashlyn N. Durden all of Iron City, GA, his aunt Rosanne Lewis and her husband Tommy of Albany, GA and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Rehoboth Ranch, P.O. Box 208, Morgan, GA 39866, hopeatrehoboth.com.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
