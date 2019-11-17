Robert J. Beaman, CW2, U. S. Army, Ret. passed away November 3, 2019 in Huntsville, AL.
Mr. Beaman was born in St. Augustine, FL and moved to Woodville, AL in 1990 from Huntsville.
He was a decorated U.S. Army veteran serving three tours in Korea, four tours of duty in Vietnam, the Gulf Wars, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Desert Shield, Desert Storm; basically, all major conflicts from Vietnam up to the current ongoing Global War on Terror.
He retired from the U. S. Army with the rank of Warrant Officer 2 and also worked as an analyst for the Department of Defense, Defense Intelligence Agency and MISA.
He was a man who had the rare capacity to be a soldier's soldier and while at home with family to be a loving dad. He loved to hunt and fish and was a great sportsman. Bob was an extraordinary woodworker and a great gardener. He mastered any task of his undertaking.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Farmer Beamon who passed away in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, John Paul Beaman and Robert James Beaman, Jr.; a brother, Jack Beaman; sister, Jane Henderson; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army Honor Guard.
To view Mr. Beaman's online obituary please visit the Green Pine Funeral Home website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.
Green Pine Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Yulee, FL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.