Baconton, Ga.
Robert N. Johnson
Robert Nathan (Bobby) Johnson, 64, of Baconton, GA died Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Moultrie, GA, Mr. Johnson had resided in Mitchell Co., Ga most all of his adult life. He was a mechanical engineer working with Wetherbee Farms and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Johnson and Kathryn Varner Johnson and his fian'cee, Glenda Carol Fuller.
Survivors include a sister, Patricia C. Johnson. Baconton, GA and a life-long friend, Frank P. Wetherbee, Albany, GA.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, Ga.
229-435-5657
