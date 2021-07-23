Robert Joseph "Bob" McDonald, 84, of Doerun, Georgia, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Fitzgerald, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald, Georgia, with his nephew, Guy McDonald, Jr., his son, Robert J. McDonald, Jr., and his brother, Guy McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald, with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Sunday evening at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.
Mr. McDonald was born May 4, 1937, in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Joseph Jackson McDonald & Gladys Mae Meaker McDonald. He was a 1955 graduate of Fitzgerald High School and enjoyed gathering with his classmates at their quarterly luncheons and reunions. He served his country honorably in the United States Army Air Corps and later the United States Air Force. He retired as a Major (O4) from Moody Air Force Base in 1986 with 31 years of service to his country. Mr. McDonald earned a Bachelor's degree from Mid-Western University and a Master's degree from Auburn University. He was a member of the Alumni Associations for his alma maters. In 1989, he established McDonald Appliance & Furniture with his late wife, Betty Joyce Money McDonald. They operated locations in Fitzgerald and Ocilla. Following her death in 1993, the Fitzgerald location was consolidated to Ocilla. Mr. McDonald also owned and operated McDonald Rental Property and spent many of his days in Fitzgerald maintaining the businesses. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading local newspapers, and was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty Otey McDonald of Doerun; children: Robert J. (Angela) McDonald, Jr. of Fitzgerald, Joyce (Brian) Hill of Harvest, Alabama, Kathy Williams of Fitzgerald, and Joe (Beth) McDonald of Stuart, Florida; step-children: Khatonia Otey McCarty of Dallas, Texas and Twana R. Otey of Doerun; grandchildren: Bo (Christine) McDonald, Jessica (Matthew) Joiner, Nicholas McDonald, Ryan McDonald, JeDonovan Otey, and Rodney McCarty; great-grandchildren: Blaine McDonald, Blaze McDonald, Stella Joiner, Mae Joiner, and Tyson Joiner; two sisters: Betty Dee Wilson of Douglasville and Mary (Jerry Wayne) Griffin of Ocilla; and a brother, Guy Thomas (Bonnie) McDonald of Fitzgerald. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Joyce McDonald and two brothers: Roy Jack McDonald and Arthur McDonald.
To sign the registry, paulkfuneralhome.com.
Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, is in charge of arrangements.
