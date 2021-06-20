Robert L. "Bobby" Hinman, 66, of Albany, GA, died June 20, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born on January 25, 1955 in Albany, GA to Lewie and Mindy Hinman, he graduated from Albany High School and attended Georgia Southwestern College. Along with his father and brothers, Bobby owned and operated Hinman Pool and Patio. He later started Bobby Hinman Pool Service.
Bobby was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and taking trips to the beach. He was an accomplished man with whom many people knew and love.
Bobby was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Exchange Club of Albany, The Benevolent and Protective Order of The Elk, Lodge #713, a former member of Albany Lodge # 24, F&AM and Hasan Shriners where he served on the Directors Staff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewie and Mindy Hinman, grandson Hugh Hockman, and son-in-law Lovic Marbury.
He is survived by his sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Lou English Hinman, his daughters, LouAnn Marbury, Kristen (Josh) Champion and Katie Hockman all of Albany, GA, his siblings, Susie Gardner and Ray (Elaine) Hinman all of Albany, GA and Eddie (Debbie) Hinman of Blythe Island, GA, his grandchildren, Waylon Robert Marbury, Millie Stewart Champion, Catherine Mae Champion, Frances Claire Hockman, and Miles Perry Champion.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Tuesday in the Parlor of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 PM, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Rev. Sam Henderson and Dr. William "Biff" Coker will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Bobby to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfoxorg, click donate, or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 E. Edgewater Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
