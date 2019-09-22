Robert Lee Rogers
Albany, GA
Robert Lee Rogers
Mr. Robert Lee Rogers"Rob", 56 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Albany, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00PM at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Moultrie Road where Dr. Terry L. Whitaker, Sr. serves as pastor. Bishop J. Nathan Paige will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2010 West Broad Avenue Apt. 67.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

