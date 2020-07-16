Robert Lynn Bland, age 79, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born November 9, 1940 in Kerens, WV, he was the son of the late Hansel Robert Bland and the late Katherine Simmons White. He was a member of Love Assembly of God in Berkeley Springs. Robert served with the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was a graduate of Elkins High School in Elkins, WV. Robert retired after 28 years of service with General Motors Corporation from the production department. He enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and doing crafts. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Cecil Bland of Berkeley Springs, Marcus Jeremy Bland of Hagerstown, MD, Nathaniel Ryan Bland I and his wife Mandy of Berkeley Springs, five grandchildren, Jason Christopher Bland, Nathaniel Ryan Bland II, Shawn Matthew Bland, Andrew Daniel Bland, Kyle Robert Bland all of Berkeley Springs, his stepmother, Josephine Taylor Bland, one sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cecelia Canfield Bland on September 11, 2013, his stepfather, Homer White, two sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Love Assembly of God, 31 Buzzard Acres Lane, Berkeley Springs, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Pastor Dave Kidwell will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Tri-State Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Love Assembly of God, 31 Buzzard Acres Lane, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- GEORGE WILL: This is what national decline looks like
- TARA DYER STOYLE: Saying farewell to an unforgettable friend
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- Mrs. Mary Polite
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Albany bike shop falls victim to pandemic
- Body of drowned Albany teenager found near Mitchell County line
- Believers spread message of hope, faith at downtown gathering
- It's back to virtual meetings for Dougherty Commission after increase in coronavirus cases
- Albany man shot, killed while chasing suspect in attempted car break-in
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.