Robert Lynn Bland, age 79, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born November 9, 1940 in Kerens, WV, he was the son of the late Hansel Robert Bland and the late Katherine Simmons White. He was a member of Love Assembly of God in Berkeley Springs. Robert served with the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was a graduate of Elkins High School in Elkins, WV. Robert retired after 28 years of service with General Motors Corporation from the production department. He enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and doing crafts. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Cecil Bland of Berkeley Springs, Marcus Jeremy Bland of Hagerstown, MD, Nathaniel Ryan Bland I and his wife Mandy of Berkeley Springs, five grandchildren, Jason Christopher Bland, Nathaniel Ryan Bland II, Shawn Matthew Bland, Andrew Daniel Bland, Kyle Robert Bland all of Berkeley Springs, his stepmother, Josephine Taylor Bland, one sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cecelia Canfield Bland on September 11, 2013, his stepfather, Homer White, two sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Love Assembly of God, 31 Buzzard Acres Lane, Berkeley Springs, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Pastor Dave Kidwell will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Tri-State Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Love Assembly of God, 31 Buzzard Acres Lane, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.

