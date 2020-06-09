Mr. Robert M. Lane, 81, of Albany, GA, passed Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, EST, Friday, June 12, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Hamid Kamara, officiating. A private interment will follow. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Robert M. Lane was born August 22, 1938 in Dublin, GA to the late Troyphenie Dixon. He was later adopted and raised by Mr. and Mrs. Marion Lane. He is proceeded in death by his former wife, Francis Louis Brown. Mr. Lane graduated from Center High School, Waycross, GA. He retired from the United States Air Force and went on to work and retire as the Director of the Transportation Division for the Dallas School District. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Michele Lane, Joyce Lane (Frankie), Robert Lane, II and Shaun Price (Karen); step-children, Isaiah Price, Fred Price (Flora), Velvet Price and Kenneth Price (Stacie); grandchildren, Timothy Henderson, Jr. (Keely), Jamaal Charles (Julie), Samiyah Lane (Willie), Shanell Lane, Sharell Lane, Robert Lane, III, Donte Jones, Rochelle Lane-Jordan, Raquel Lane, Rojana Lane, Shaun Price, II and Madison Price; special granddaughter, Magnolia (Maggie) Price; great grandchildren, Keondre Jordan, Amya Swafford, Harleigh-Monet Henderson, Kayla Charles, Eric Charles, Fran'Tasia Parker, Ta'niyah Parker, Kamala Lane, Zion Lane, Donte Jones, Jr., Jasiah McCrae, Jadon McCrae, Zontae Jones, Jemar Conover and Marshawn Jordan; adopted daughter, Franzene Blackshear; adopted grandchildren, Amber Blackshear, Jashaun Blackshear and John Pack, II; adopted great grandchildren, Zalin Pack, Amore Blackshear and Ariah Blackshear and a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry Taylor Funeral Home, Inc Phenix City AL/ 334-298-0364
