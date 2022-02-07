Robert "Bobby" Mallory O'Stean, Jr., 71 of Dawson, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 674 W. Lee St., Dawson, Georgia with interment to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Rev. Alan Sanders and Rev. Damon Fountain to officiate.
A life-long resident of Terrell County, Bobby was a 1968 graduate of Terrell County High School. Bobby worked as Parts Department Manager for Dawson Motor Company for 30 years, managed the CarQuest Auto Parts Store in Dawson, and worked several years as Parts Manager with Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman, Georgia. He spent the last 15 years as a Correctional Officer with Terrell County, working with the Road Department. For several years he also worked as an assistant manager at Mark's Melon Patch.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Deacon for more than 40 years.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Watson O'Stean, daughters, Connie Wilson (Joel Slappy), Amy Corbett (Jeff), Kathryn Mosby (Case), grandsons, Austin Wilson, Jake Wilson, Hudson Mosby, his sister Sharon O'Stean Peace, brother in law Donald Watson and sister in law, Linda Holloway, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the 3:00 service at Calvary Baptist Church.
Those desiring to make memorials can do so to Calvary Baptist Church in Dawson, P.O. Box 374, Dawson, Georgia 39842.
