Robert Mulford

Mr. Robert J. Mulford, 56, of Albany, passed away August 16, 2019.
A memorial service honoring Robert's life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce English officiating.
Born January 15, 1963, in Valdosta, GA, Robert was the son of the late Robert C. Mulford and Beverly Darden. He previously worked for Mulford Door and Hardware and could fix just about anything. Robert wasn't shy around anyone and he loved to make people laugh. He was a ladies man and was affectionately known by many as "Rob Rob the heart throb." He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was of the Christian faith. A beloved brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Richie Mulford and Jeff Mulford.
Survivors include his three sisters, Janie Jones, Tina Hammock, Susie Curles and her husband David; nieces and nephews, Tonya Hopkins, Ashley Jones, Josh Jones, Amanda Gray, Jennifer Coulter, Justin Mulford, Sabrina More, Corey Spivey, Branson Curles; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
