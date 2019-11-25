Robert Sanford (Sandy) Parker, 58, of Lee County, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A Memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Rev. Steve Kegley will officiate.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Robert was born in Columbus, GA. on December 06, 1960 to the late Lester and Martha Parker. Robert was passionate about letting everyone know that "God's Got This" after his lung transplant in 2016. He wanted everyone to know that despite his ailing body, the Lord was still in control and even if his body failed, his spirit and love for the Lord would not. He loved his Lord, church, family and friends. He served as a volunteer with Donate Life Georgia spreading the word about how organ donation had saved and changed his life. We cannot forget of course, his beloved Braves and Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his wife Shelly Parker of Lee County, his children Stephen Ramsey of Lee County, Rebekah Nelms (Dylan) of Lee County, Holly Parker, and Les Parker (Monica) both of Colquitt County GA., grandchildren Colby Baker, Meridyth Baltzell, Colton Stanton, Elizabeth Baltzell, Layla Parker, Linlee Ramsey, and Willow Grace Nelms, and two brothers Danny Clark (Debbie), AL, Richard (Amy) Parker, AL and their families.
The family wishes to thank the community for all the meals, fundraising, love, support and prayers over the last four years of his journey.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Robert Parker to Donate Life Georgia (donatelifegeorgia.org).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
