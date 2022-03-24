...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Robert Patrick Gerbert, 50, of Albany, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his residence.
His memorial service will be Monday 10:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Father Ray Levreault will officiate.
Born in Americus, but an Albany native, Patrick traveled the world to eventually settle back in Albany. He was a Master Plumber working with his father. Patrick was an Air Force veteran, spent time working overseas as a private contractor, and was an retic snake breeder. He loved life, lived it to the fullest and was a great friend.
Survivors include his wife Misha Gerbert, son, Gunner Gerbert, parents, Robert and Patsy Gerbert, step children, Kyle Flores (Heather), Sydney Spatola (Joe), granddaughter Lilly Flores, his brother Scott Gerbert (Stephanie) and his extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.
When compared to millennials—who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession—Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions. Wages are increasing rapidly, and businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Taken together, these conditions… Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.