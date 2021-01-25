Robert Pearce Snipes, 72, of Camilla died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Roberts officiating.
Born December 2, 1948 in Pelham, GA, Mr. Snipes was the son of the late William Norwood Snipes and Lela Pollock Snipes. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thurman Snipes, W. H Snipes (Patricia), and Henry Snipes and three brothers-in-law, Earl Smith, Reggie Parlette, and Roger Brinkley. Mr. Snipes was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of Branchville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Snipes of Camilla; a daughter, Buffy Sims (Aaron) of Locust Grove; two grandchildren, Bailey Sims and Avery Sims; three sisters, Yvonne Smith of Powder Springs, Leanear Parlette of Camilla, and Sue Brinkley of Cairo; two brothers, Marvin Snipes of Pelham and Junior Snipes of Tennille; mother-in-law, Betty Fitzgerald of Camilla.
Memorials may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, c/o Bennie Williams, 3087 Greenwood Rd, Camilla, GA 31730 or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.