Albany, Ga.
Robert F. Pennington, II
Robert Fulton Pennington, II, 74, of Albany, GA died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Willson House in Albany, GA. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Fowler will officiate. Private interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Charleston, SC, Mr. Pennington had resided in Albany, GA for the past forty five years and was a decorated Vietnam War veteran serving in the army and in Vietnam from 1968 through 1969. He was employed with Coats and Clark for forty seven years where he became plant engineer. His love for the outdoors was spent hunting, fishing, playing softball, golfing and gardening. The thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his friends and family.
Mr. Pennington was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Fulton Pennington and Ruth Louise Johnson Pennington.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Campbell Pennington, daughters, Paige Pennington Rice and Traci Pennington Chapman (Clay) all of Albany, GA, GA. sisters, Patricia Hart (Fred), Leary, GA, Linda Grimsley, Sylvester, GA and Mary Alice Hilton (Sammy), Morgan, GA, grandchildren, Madison Rice, Macy Rice Hatcher, McClellan Rice, Campbell Chapman, Anna Chapman and great-grandchildren, Hadley Hatcher, Landon Hatcher and Brody Bence.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
