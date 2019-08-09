Robert Edward Pritchard, 85, of Parrott, GA, died Wednesday, August, 7, 2019 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Parrott Baptist Church. Rev. David Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in Parrott Cemetery.
Born in Parrott, GA, Mr. Pritchard had been a life-long resident of Terrell Co., GA, attending the public schools in Parrott, GA and graduating high school from Terrell Co. High School. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Leyte and was retired from the National Peanut Research Laboratory. He was a member of the Parrott Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was in charge of maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Hanson Pritchard and Frances Wade Pritchard and a brother, Jimmy Pritchard.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Norene Pritchard, Parrott, GA, two nephews, Jim Pritchard and his wife Stacie, Parrott, GA and Wade Pritchard, Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Parrott Baptist Church, Parrott, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 505 Water Works Rd., Palmetto, GA, 30268.
The family is at the residence of Jim and Stacie Pritchard, 143 Cook Street, Parrott, GA 39877.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
