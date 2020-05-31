Robert Everett Reeves, 84, of Morris, GA., died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Ft. Gaines. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend, however social distancing is required.
A native of Thomaston, GA., Mr. Reeves currently resided in Morris, GA. He was a retired veteran having served in the United States Navy. Mr. Reeves continued his career and worked and retired from Miller Brewing Company. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mr. Reeves was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Elizabeth Reeves.
Survivors his children, Jerry Allen Reeves (Betsy) of Albany, GA., Kenny Wade Reeves of Morris, GA., and Robin Elizabeth McNutt (Ricky) of Leesburg, GA., his grandchildren, Joshua Reeves, Austin Reeves and his fiance Kristan Bass, KaylaAnn Weekley and Courtney Weekley and one great grandchild Everly Keene.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
