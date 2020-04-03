Robert David Rife, 82, of Albany, GA., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. At Mr. Rife's request he will be cremated and no service will be held.
A native of Washington, D.C. Mr. Rife was a member of Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM and past president of the Southwest Georgia Sportsman's Club and First Baptist Church of Albany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Rife.
Survivors include his sons Robert Rife of Mims, FL., and Andrew Rife of Kissimmee, FL., a sister Norma Conner and her husband Louis, acting wife, Ann Hester, ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
