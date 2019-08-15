Robert Rudasill Jr.

Robert "Rudy" L. Rudasill Jr., 65, of Leesburg died August 11, 2019. His memorial service will be Friday. August 16, 2019, 2 PM at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern following the service.
Rudy was a native of Atlanta, but for the past 10 years he was a resident of Leesburg. He attended grade schools in Albany, was a member of the first graduating class at Westover High School and was a member of the football team. Following high school he served his country proudly as a member of the US Air Force serving as an Air Traffic Control Specialist. He was a salesman for Glaxo Pharmaceuticals and retired with more than thirty years of employment.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents: Robert L. Rudasill Sr. and Edna Garrett Rudasill.
He is survived by his sister, Connie Rudasill Arn (Robert) of Simpsonville, SC; his two nephews Robby and Chris Arn and two great-nephews Bradlee and Daniel Arn.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Rudasill by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.