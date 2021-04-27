Robert Smith

Robert Riley Smith, 70, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Fountain Inn, SC. He was born in Albany, Georgia to Henry and Orelle Riley Smith. He graduated from Albany High School in 1968 and the University of Georgia in 1972. He practiced Accounting for 47 years, starting his own firm in 1986. Bobby's clients were very important to him. He really enjoyed working with them throughout the years. Bobby was a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs and served as President of the Albany chapter.
Bobby enjoyed serving his community as well. He served as President of the Albany Humane Society Board, Treasurer of the Albany Symphony Board and Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club. Bobby also served on the Board of the March of Dimes. While living in Valdosta, he was a member of the Rotary Club.
Bobby was a charter member of Porterfield United Methodist Church. While being a member, he served on the Administrative Board. Before moving to South Carolina, Bobby and his wife, Laura were very active in St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. Bobby served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden, the Investment Committee, and the Finance Committee. At the time of his death, he was a member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Laura, son, Riley (Jackie) of Savannah, GA, and son, Hudson (Lauren) of Greenville, SC. His five grandchildren are Louisa, Hattie, James, Paul, and Everett Smith. Surviving also are his twin sister, Becky Hayes (Bob) of Albany, GA; his brother, Alan Smith (Susan) of Mableton, GA; and Clinton Smith (Madelyn) of Richmond, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes. Masks are required in all Thomas McAfee Funeral Home locations and attendees are strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31721; or Simpsonville United Methodist Church, 215 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
