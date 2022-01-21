Robert Vernon Glover, Sr., affectionately known as "Bobby," was called home to eternal rest on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was born in Albany, Georgia on August 25, 1925 to the late Henry Samuel Glover and Essie B. Allen. Although he was the first of just two children, Bobby grew up with his sister Wylodine Drain Jackson and a special cousin, Wynona Thomas, who was like a sister to him and Wylodine. Before Wylodine and Wynona preceded Bobby in death, they remained close all of their lives. As a young man, Bobby was known to be very responsible, yet fun-loving. He took on a newspaper route in order to help support his mother and his sisters.
Bobby was educated in the Dougherty County Public School System and earned his diploma from Madison High School in 1943. As an enlisted member of the U.S. Army in 1944, Bobby was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort McPherson, Georgia and in Central Europe as a truck driver during World War II. During his time in the Army, Bobby earned the European - African - Middle Eastern Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
Having a sharp mind, a proclivity for mathematics and an adventurous and ambitious spirit, Bobby matriculated at New York City College of Technology (City Tech), the designated college of technology of The City University of New York. There Bobby earned his degree, which positioned him for a long and successful career. He began at the ITT Corporation, an aerospace, transportation, energy and industrial manufacturing company headquartered at the time in Manhattan, New York, New York. Later, Bobby joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an electronic technician in Hampton, Georgia.
After many years of service, Bobby retired from the FAA. During his retired years, he endeavored to stay in shape by working out at the gym, walking the neighborhood with his dog Sam and bike riding. He also enjoyed maintaining neighborly relationships in the St. Andrews community. Many neighbors relied on Bobby and Sam's regular daily walks to determine whether they were running late or on time for work each morning.
Bobby enjoyed a long and loving marriage to Eddie Mildred Gordon Glover. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2021, an occasion that marked practically a lifetime together.
The Jehovah Witness Memorial Services were conducted for Mr. Robert V. Glover, Sr. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, via Zoom.
Graveside Services for Bobby and his beloved wife Mildred were held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, Georgia.
