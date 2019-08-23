Robert "Bob" Ellerman Wale, Sr. 76, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cobblestone Nursing Home in Moultrie, GA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home. Visitation will be held and hour prior to the service. Bishop Victor L. Powell will officiate.
Born in Buffalo, NY, Mr. Wale moved to Albany in the early 1970's. He served in the United States Air Force. Bob had a passion for selling cars, owning his own dealership called Bob Wales Motor Sales here in Albany.
Survivors include his loving wife of a devoted 24 years, Loria Barber Wale of Albany, 2 sons, Robert "Bobby" Wale, Jr., of Tifton, GA and Jimmy Wale, a step son, Antwon Richardson of Albany, 3 brothers, Ernie Wale of Panama City, FL, Walter Wale and Leonard Wale of Margate, FL, 3 brothers in law, Michael Hall, Rodger Barber and Stanley Barber, 4 sisters in law, Tammie Barber, Melissa Barber, Robbie Hall and Marie Gunn, 7 grandchildren, Ellie, Logan and Beau Wale of Valdosta, Haven Redditt, Jordan Richardson and Jaces "7" Richardson and Aden Richardson, all of Albany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wale and Elise Gibson.
The family would like to say a special thanks to all of the nursing staff at Cobblestone Nursing Home in Moultrie, GA.
