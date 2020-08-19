Mrs. Robert Hutto Jones, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sasser, GA. Reverend Angelo Tumblin will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Jones leaves to cherish her memory her son Michael Jones of Albany, GA; three special goddaughters, Pauline Buchanan of Dawson, GA, Josephine Soilberry of Albany, GA, and Lindy Jones of Rochester, NY; five grandkids Shy'Arria (Chauntalia) Jones, Michael (Ashley) Jones Jr, Paul Thomas, Mila (Janecia) Jones and Mahki (Synquesse) Jones; 3 siblings Annie P. Tell of Sasser, GA, Fannie M. Armstrong of East Hartford, CT, and Henry L. Williams of Dawson, GA; 3 brothers-in-law Darnell (Paula) Jones of North Carolina, David & Edward Jones of Rochester, NY; 6 sisters-in-laws Mary Williams of Dawson, GA, Rushie B. Parker of Thomasville, GA, Betty, Margarett & Doris Jones and Juanita (Vernon) all of Rochester, NY; a very special aunt Betty Seay; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom all loved her dearly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.