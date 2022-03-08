Roderick Jerome "Rod" Carter, Sr., 80, of Edison, GA, died March 7, 2022 at Litebrite Community Hospital in Blakely, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Edison, GA. Pastor Chet Anderson will officiate.
Rod was born in Cairo, GA on October 18, 1941 to Noah and Emily Carter. He grew up and attended school in Cairo and then enlisted in the United States Army and spent three years in Germany.
After his service to his country, Rod was employed with Grady EMC for fifty-four years and moved to Edison, GA in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, watching westerns and he loved working at Grady EMC. Rod was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Cairo, but attended Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and he was also a member of the American Legion Post #30 of Albany, GA. In addition to his parents. he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Carter, a brother, Ronald Carter, and a daughter, Alisa Penrod.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Carter of Edison, GA, his children, Jerome (Connie) Carter of Cairo, GA, Susan (Raymon) Bodiford and Shannon (Jonathan) Watson all of Newton, GA and Chet (Claudia) Anderson of Lake Havasu City, AZ, fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will be at their residence to receive friends and will visit after the service at the cemetery.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Roderick Jerome Carter, Sr. to Narcotics Anonymous, 1760 Hwy 84, Cairo, GA 39828.
